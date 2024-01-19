Golden Ocean Group has named Cato Stonex as a director, the bulker owner said on Thursday.

Stonex was also elected as a director of John Fredriksen’s Frontline in December.

Last year, Fredriksen picked him to join the board of Euronav as part of the battle for control of the Belgian shipowner.

Stonex has had a long career in fund management, initially with J Rothschild Investment Management.

He also founded the investment firms Taube Hodson Stonex (THS) and Partners Investment Co.

In 2021, Partners Investment became Stonex Capital Partners and that year Stonex also funded WMC Capital, an investment company focused on the recovery of the global shipping industry.

Stonex served for 10 years as a governor of London School of Economics & Political Science and is now an emeritus governor. He is also an advisor to LSE’s endowment investment committee.