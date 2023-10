Germany’s Krey Schiffahrt has inked its first newbuildings in a decade with an order in China for two methanol-ready multipurpose (MPP) vessels.

The Leer-based tonnage provider has contracted to build a brace of 12,500-dwt vessels with Taizhou Sanfu Ship Engineering Co in Jiangsu province.

The vessels have been ordered alongside orders for two similar ships for Hamburg-based shipowner Auerbach Schifffahrt.