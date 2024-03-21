Values for secondhand kamsarmaxes have climbed another notch, with a Japanese unit fetching a much higher price than last-done levels for ships of comparable type, age and build.

Several brokers have been reporting this week that Japan’s Mizuho Sangyo is selling the 83,500-dwt Key Guardian (built 2011) for a price between $23.5m and $23.8m.

Market sources tell TradeWinds that the ship has been committed at a price above $23m, amid intense competition that saw more than 10 interested parties submitting bids.