Golden Ocean Group shares rose in Oslo after Pareto Securities raised the recommendation to “buy” from “hold”.

The stock was up as much as 5.6% to NOK 104.60 ($10.10) compared with Pareto’s target price of $13 (formerly $8.50) or NOK 135 (formerly NOK 91).

The Norwegian broker is raising its recommendation to “buy” for the first time in two years.