GoodBulk’s long capesize sale campaign is coming to its conclusion. The company is understood to be in the process of selling its last such ships.
The Monaco-based, Oslo-listed owner still features five capesizes on its website’s fleet list.
By offloading legacy bulkers, John Michael Radziwill looks set to turn a page
