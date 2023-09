India’s Great Eastern Shipping is likely to have made a profit from selling its oldest supramax bulker after six years of ownership.

The Mumbai-listed shipowner said a deal has been agreed for the 52,450-dwt Jag Rohan (built 2006). Delivery will take place in the third quarter of the financial year.

No price was given for the Japanese-built vessel, but VesselsValue assesses it as worth $10m, down from $13.4m