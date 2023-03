Marios Stafilopatis’ Byzantine Maritime Corp has opted to build ships in China for the first time.

The Greek shipping company struck a newbuilding contract with state-owned New Dayang Shipbuilding for a series of handysize bulk carriers.

Market sources said Byzantine has contracted New Dayang to build three 41,000-dwt bulkers. The deal does not include optional vessels.

Officials at New Dayang declined to comment on the orders, citing contract confidentiality.