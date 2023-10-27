EuroDry, a New York-listed outfit with about a dozen bulkers, confirmed it is teaming up with Norway’s Ness, Risan & Partners, or NRP, for some of the vessels it purchased last month.

Brokers reported early in September that NRP co-financed EuroDry’s acquisition of ultramaxes from Marine Capital, a UK-based ship investment company.

When formally announcing a deal for three Marine Capital ultramaxes on 12 September, however, EuroDry did not make any mention of NRP, merely stating that it funded the $65m acquisition through its own funds and bank debt.