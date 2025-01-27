Chronos Shipping, a Piraeus-based company that has put its entire current fleet of four kamsarmaxes up for sale, seems to be proceeding with a piecemeal divestment strategy.

According to market sources in Athens, the company committed the first of its Japanese-built quartet, the 82,000-dwt Athina II (built 2015), at a price of $25.05m.

The buyer of the Sanoyas Shipbuilding-built vessel is believed to be Sealestial Navigation — a low-profile Greek firm with a fleet of seven handy, supramax and kamsarmaxes built between 2011 and 2022.