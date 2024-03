Benelux Overseas has added an extra midsize gas carrier to its orderbook.

The Greek shipping company has contracted CSSC Guangzhou Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding to construct a 48,000-cbm LPG ship.

The state-owned yard will deliver the vessel during the first half of 2027.

Several shipbuilding sources said the newbuilding is an option vessel held by the company at the shipyard.