A Greek rush to build stakes in US-listed Eagle Bulk Shipping is part of a general trend that sees Hellenic interests piling into bulker assets at a time when other market participants are feeling wobbly about the sector.

Flush with cash from recent bonanzas in the container ship and tanker markets, Danaos and Castor Maritime revealed significant stakes in Eagle Bulk, as TradeWinds has reported.

Other Greek players, such as George Procopiou and George Economou, have been looking to up their bulker exposure through a spate of newbuilding projects instead.