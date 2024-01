Greek players have been involved in all three big kamsarmax transactions in the secondhand market this year — and they have been active on both sides of the sale-and-purchase fence.

In an all-Greek deal, market sources identified Modion Maritime as the new owner of Kassian Maritime’s 81,500-dwt Super Luna (built 2016).

The ship, built at China’s Jinhai Heavy Industry, is said to be changing hands for $22.6m.