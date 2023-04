Greek interests have fought off stiff competition to land a Japanese bulker in a rare sale of a very modern ship.

Brokers reported that Japan’s Dowa Line had put the 61,200-dwt Global Royal (built 2022) up for sale.

The ship, built at the Dalian Cosco KHI joint venture yard in China, attracted several bidders, but an unnamed buyer ended up paying $34.25m.

VesselsValue had assessed the ship as worth $33.6m,