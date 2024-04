Frontline has disposed of the second of its three oldest suezmaxes — all of which are named after Norse gods — in a deal that leaves one as an expected sales candidate.

The New York and Oslo-listed tanker owner, one of the companies in the stable of Norwegian-born shipping tycoon John Fredriksen, said it sold the 156,000-dwt Front Loki (built 2010) for a net sale price of $46.9m.