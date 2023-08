Bulker owner Grindrod Shipping has extended its ship sale campaign with an en bloc deal for a pair of ultramaxes, according to market sources.

London brokers are featuring the 60,200-dwt IVS Bosch Hoek (built 2015) and the 60,400-dwt IVS Hayakita (built 2016) among the latest sale-and-purchase transactions in the secondhand market.