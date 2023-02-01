London-listed Taylor Maritime Investments (TMI) has come out with a positive read of bulker markets in the remainder of this year.

In a trading update, the handysize owner said the charter sector had made a swift recovery from mid-February, with the Baltic Exchange’s handysize index rising 60% to the end of March, following an earlier-than-usual Chinese New Year.

“Dry bulk earnings are expected to improve through 2023 partly boosted by China, accounting for about 50% of the dry bulk market, which is showing early signs of an economic recovery, and global macroeconomic headwinds potentially easing through the year,” the shipping company added.