Tor Olav Troim-backed Himalaya Shipping is taking more term cover at a rate far exceeding current levels.

The Oslo-listed newcastlemax bulker owner said it achieved average time charter equivalent (TCE) earnings of $30,000 per day during February.

The six vessels trading on fixed-rate time charters made $28,300, with average daily scrubber and LNG fuel benefits on five of these coming in at $3,100 per day.