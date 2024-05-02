Hong Kong-listed Seacon Shipping has had a busy year since it went public last March with major newbuilding deals and secondhand acquisitions to move into the tanker space.

The bulker company and third-party ship manager, headquartered in Qingdao, China, is estimated to have spent about $637m on newbuildings and more than $40m on three secondhand chemical tankers.

It has now set to work on finding long-term employment for many of the ships it has ordered and is also keeping an eye on a move into the gas business.