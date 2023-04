Himalaya Shipping now has a live fleet of three vessels, following the delivery of another dual-fuel newcastlemax slightly ahead of schedule.

But the vessel — named Mount Etna — is not expected to run on LNG bunkers immediately, even though the alternative fuel is growing ever more viable as fuel price spreads narrow.

The Mount Etna will commence a minimum 24-month charter that has been fixed at an index-linked rate in the region of 140% to 142% over the Baltic Capesize Index.