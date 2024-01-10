The UK detained four vessels in December after they failed port state control inspections, including a multipurpose with hull cracking.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said the 4,800-dwt Indiana Jones (built 1989), flagged in Antigua and Barbuda, was held on 15 December in Bromborough.

Inspectors found 21 deficiencies, with eight grounds for detention.

These include inoperative steering gear and a cracked hull impairing seaworthiness.

Rescue boats were not ready for use and there were also faults with the launching arrangements for these.

The vessel was released on 22 December.

German owner NautiCore Shipping has been contacted for comment.

The company also operates a ship called Tony Stark, a reference to Marvel’s Iron Man superhero comic and film franchise.

The 4,500-dwt MPP Rix Baltic (built 2002) was detained on 27 December in Avonmouth.

The Rix Ship Management vessel had 50 deficiencies, with nine grounds for detention.

The oil discharge monitoring and control system, as well as the emergency generator, were not as required.

The Indiana Jones was held in the UK. Photo: NautiCore

There was also a lack of familiarity with fire drills among the seafarers on board, the MCA said.

Emergency lighting, batteries and switches, plus fire dampers, were missing.

This ship was still under detention at the end of the year.

MOL car carrier detained

Meanwhile, a MOL car carrier, the 6,354-ceu Triumph Ace (built 2000), was detained in South Shields on 28 December.

Among the 14 deficiencies found, there were two grounds for detention, one of which was a problem with fire dampers.

The vessel was released on 30 December.

And Lydia Mar Shipping’s 25,000-dwt bulker Sider Atlantic (built 2011) was held at Hull on 8 December, with 17 deficiencies.

Inspectors noted three grounds for detention, including improperly maintained embarkation arrangements for survival craft, and rescue boats not being ready for use.