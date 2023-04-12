A UN-led safe corridor for the seaborne export of Ukrainian grain got stuck on Tuesday after Russian and Ukrainian inspectors vetting the ships in Istanbul disagreed on procedures.

The row is expected to be resolved with routine inspections resuming on Wednesday, following “intensive discussions” with UN and Turkish mediators in Istanbul, a UN official said in New York late on Tuesday.

Russian and Ukrainian officials “needed more time to reach an agreement on operational priorities,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said without elaborating further.