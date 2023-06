Lepta Shipping of Japan, a joint venture between one of the largest privately owned shipping companies Nissen Kaiun, and trading house Mitsui & Co, has expanded its orderbook with kamsarmax bulk carrier newbuildings.

The Japanese tonnage provider has returned to its favourite Chinese shipyard - Yangzijiang Shipbuilding to order up to a dozen of 82,500-dwt bulk carriers.

Shipbuilding sources said Lepta has struck a deal with the Jiangsu-based shipyard for 10 firm kamsarmax bulk carriers.