San-E Maritime Corp of Japan has been widely reported by brokers this week as having sold its supramax bulk carrier Queen Kobe (built 2009) to as-yet undisclosed Indonesian interests.

The 55,000-dwt, Kawasaki Heavy Industries-built ship is being sold ahead of coming off charter from South Korea’s TS Maritime, which has employed the vessel throughout its 15-year career, sources said.

Its sale leaves the Kobe-based shipowner with a single ship, the 55,500-dwt Queen Busan (built 20210), according to VesselsValue and S&P Global data.