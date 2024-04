Japanese owner Tagashira Kaiun has sold a Japan-built ultramax bulk carrier that has been operated to date by Ultrabulk.

As TradeWinds has reported, Japanese owners have been selling off ultramax tonnage and buyers have been keen to snap up quality Japan-built units at a time when period rates are trending up.

The 61,683-dwt Ultra Rocanville (built 2012) was reported by brokers to have sold for just over $23m to unnamed European buyers.