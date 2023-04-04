This year’s dry bulk market may not go as high as previously projected as the global demand for steel remains weak, according to US investment bank Jefferies.

Average spot rates for capesize bulkers, which ship iron ore to China, have certainly skyrocketed, but the lacklustre ore demand may prevent them from reaching the blistering highs of 2021, analyst Omar Nokta said.

“After a slow start to 2023, dry bulk rates have improved to relatively healthier levels, yet they remain unexciting,” he wrote in a note on Monday.