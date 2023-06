Klaveness Combination Carriers is looking to slash its carbon intensity by nearly half in the next seven years and is putting its money where its mouth is to get there.

The Oslo-listed shipowner announced on Friday a 5-year, $190m sustainability-linked debt facility and the framework in which it will operate with the hopes of cutting its CO2 emissions per tonne of transported cargo per nautical mile to 5.3 by the end of 2026 and 4.1 by the end of 2030.