A European Union warship arrested six suspected pirates who tried to storm a tanker in the Arabian Sea on Friday.

TradeWinds has already reported about an unidentified cargo ship exchanging fire with a group of five or six men approaching it on a skiff 92 nautical miles (170 km) northwest of the Somali port of Bosaso.

In a social media post, naval force EUNAVFOR confirmed the incident, identifying the 75,000-dwt Chrystal Arctic (built 2010) as the targeted vessel.