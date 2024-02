Do not expect to see 2020 Bulkers sell any more of its newcastlemax bulk carriers going forward.

The Oslo-listed company on Monday cashed in the 208,445-dwt Bulk Shanghai and 207,992-dwt Bulk Seoul (both built 2019) to an unaffiliated third party, since revealed by TradeWinds as Neda Maritime of Greece.

But chairman Magnus Halvorsen said the sale was an opportunistic one.