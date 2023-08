Michele Bottiglieri has dismissed reports by brokers last week that his company has sold two post-panamax bulkers to Samudera Indonesia.

Michele Bottiglieri Armatore (MBA)’s 93,300-dwt MBA Giovanni (built 2010) and MBA Rosaria (built 2011) are up for sale but no deals to sell them have been concluded as of yet, the veteran Italian shipowner told TradeWinds on Monday.