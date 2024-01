Cosco Shipping Bulk has ordered two methanol dual-fuel VLOCs.

According to local news agencies, Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry Yangzhou will build the 325,000-dwt pair.

Cosco Shipping Bulk is the second company to have ordered methanol dual-fuel VLOCs.

The first was Shandong Shipping, which signed up for four newbuildings at Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding Heavy Industry on the back of charter contracts from Brazilian mining giant Vale.