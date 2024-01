Barely a couple of weeks after suffering a scary blow by a Houthi missile that tore through its deck and port side, a Greek-owned bulker set out at open sea again.

The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) announced on Sunday that affiliate Suez Shipyard Co completed repair work on the hull of the 56,900-dwt Zografia (built 2010).

Vessel trackers already show the ship underway in the Mediterranean Sea.