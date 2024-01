MOL Drybulk is turning to energy-saving technology and biofuels as part of the road to decarbonising its fleet.

A subsidiary of Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) controls a wide variety of vessel types ranging between 10,000-dwt and 100,000-dwt bulk carriers, woodchip carriers and multi-purpose vessels.

It plans to install rotor sails and MOL’s “Wind Challenger” sails on conventional fuel bulk carriers that it will be ordering.