A 13-year-old capesize previously owned by Athens-based Unisea Shipping has joined Moundreas family company NGM Energy, marking the latest in a string of sale-and-purchase transactions between the two firms.

The 182,700-dwt Coronet (built 2011) emerged with NGM earlier this month under a new name, NGM Bond.

This suggests that the deal that caused the ship to change hands was actually concluded at some point late last year, even though US brokers reported it this weekend.