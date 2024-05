Three US insurers have refused a $57m claim by oil giant Chevron over the seizure by Iranian forces of a suezmax tanker’s cargo.

Armed and masked members of the Iranian navy seized the 159,100-dwt Advantage Sweet (built 2012) and its $51m cargo in the Gulf of Oman in April 2023, in apparent retaliation for the US seizure of a tanker hauling Iranian oil five days earlier.