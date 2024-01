European brokers are reporting the disposal of a veteran Indian supramax, but opinion is split on who has done the selling.

All agree the 53,200-dwt Amarnath (built 2004) has gone to an undisclosed European buyer for $7.75m.

Clarksons has the owner as Essar Shipping, but VesselsValue and Equasis list Seros Shipping as controlling the Japanese-built bulker.