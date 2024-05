Oslo-listed Avance Gas has added another year of variable revenue in a VLGC charter extension.

The John Fredriksen company said the 83,000-cbm Chinook (built 2015) had been fixed on a floating rate to an unnamed energy major until July.

Now the vessel will stay on with the charterer for another 12 months, aligning with the drydocking window for the ship expected to be in the middle of 2025.