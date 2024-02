Samos Energy, a London-based company that broke into shipping with offshore and oil production investments last year, is believed to be expanding into bulkers.

The firm, which is led by managing partners Jacques Tohme and Charles Furness-Smith, is said to be acquiring the 95,700-dwt post-panamax CMB Pomerol (built 2012) for about $21m.

Tohme declined to comment on the deal first reported by London brokers, citing company policy to “only comment on completed transactions”.