Norden is expanding again and targeting the general cargo, breakbulk and wind installation markets with the acquisition of specialist parcel operator Thorco Projects.

Thorco Projects operates a chartered-in fleet of 30 to 40 multipurpose (MPP) and handysize vessels that Norden said will complement its existing fleet.

Swire Bulk to close London office as it eyes consolidation of its European operations
 Read more

Jan Rindbo, chief executive of Norden, said: “With the tonnage and business tools we have available in Norden, we see significant potential to further grow the Thorco Projects business under the Norden brand.”