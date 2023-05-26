Norden is expanding again and targeting the general cargo, breakbulk and wind installation markets with the acquisition of specialist parcel operator Thorco Projects.

Thorco Projects operates a chartered-in fleet of 30 to 40 multipurpose (MPP) and handysize vessels that Norden said will complement its existing fleet.

Jan Rindbo, chief executive of Norden, said: “With the tonnage and business tools we have available in Norden, we see significant potential to further grow the Thorco Projects business under the Norden brand.”