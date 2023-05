Strong product tanker markets and vessel sales helped Norden book a solid first-quarter result.

The Danish bulker and product tanker owner-operator recorded net profit of $150.2m, or DKK 31 ($4.60) in earnings per share.

This is up from $117.1m in the first three months of 2022, when earnings per share were DKK 21.

The increase was driven by strong tanker freight earnings, gains made from vessel sales and lower net financial expenses.