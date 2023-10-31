Danish owner-operator Norden has made a new hire to help grow its assets and logistics business unit, which oversees the firm’s owned fleet among other activities.

Anne Jensen has been hired as chief operating officer of the division to help grow what the company described as “integrated freight solutions” to customers, including port logistics and lower emission services.

The assets and logistics unit comprises Norden’s asset management, which oversees its owned vessels, and logistics and climate solutions, through which the firm handles its lower-carbon freight services.