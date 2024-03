Line Lund Clausen has resigned from her position as Norden’s head of supramax in the Atlantic to join bulker operator BaltNav.

Her resignation follows the departure of four staff from Norden’s panamax chartering department early in March, who left to join George Economou’s Classic Maritime.

Clausen is set to join BaltNav in the next few months, according to communications circulated in the market by Norden staff and seen by TradeWinds.