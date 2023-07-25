For the first time, Japan’s NYK Group will use wind-assisted ship propulsion on one of its ships.
The unit, to be provided by Netherlands-based wingsail producer Econowind, will be installed on the 82,100-dwt NBA Magritte (built 2013).
Wingsail producer Econowind to equip 10-year-old vessel with wind-assisted ship propulsion unit
