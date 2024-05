Belgium’s Euronav has logged huge earnings in its first quarterly report since taking over the controlling Saverys family’s green shipowner CMB.Tech.

The New York and Brussels-listed tanker owner reported results from lower-carbon bulkers, boxships and offshore vessels for the first time in the first quarter.

Net profit was $495m, up from $175m a year ago, despite revenue shrinking to $240m from $340m as tanker rates dropped.