Star Bulk Carriers has a new director from major backer Oaktree Capital Management.
The US-listed Greek bulker company said Ryan Lee has joined as a class B director and a member of the nomination and corporate governance committee.
Private equity executive fills director gap left by Pinegrove Capital’s Brian Laibow
