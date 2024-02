Oaktree Capital Management has taken a major stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping seven months after its exit left the door open to the bulker owner’s takeover by Star Bulk Carriers.

A joint securities filing reveals that the private equity giant, together with Brookfield Corp and BAM Partners Trust, has taken a 9.96% stake with 1.1m shares.

This makes the grouping the third-largest investor in the New York-listed owner, with a slice worth $57m.