Insurance brokers say there has been an increase in enquiries for loading Ukraine grain at Odesa as the port recovers from Russian attacks.

Two more panamax bulkers successfully loaded in the Odesa region, according to the Ukrainian Centre for Transport Strategies.

It said the 75,800-dwt Chinese Xin Shun (built 2002) has departed the port of Odesa after loading grain and the 71,600-dwt Peter S (built 1995) has left the nearby port of Chornomorsk.