Oldendorff Carriers has extended its newbuilding orderbook with more kamsarmax bulk carriers.

The German bulker giant has returned to its favourite shipyard, Jiangsu New Hantong Ship Heavy Industry, for two 82,000-dwt ships, bringing its total orderbook at the yard to 12 vessels.

Some shipbuilding brokers said Oldendorff has inked up to six newbuildings, but the owner told TradeWinds it has only booked two vessels.