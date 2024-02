Limassol-based Castor Maritime has raised more cash by selling a bulker to a member of chief executive Petros Panagiotidis’ family.

The Nasdaq-listed owner said the 80,300-dwt kamsarmax Magic Nebula (built 2010) has gone for $16.2m.

The family member was not named.

Panagiotidis is also Castor’s major shareholder, chairman and chief financial officer.