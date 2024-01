A Liberian-flagged bulker has reportedly been boarded by an armed group in the Arabian Sea in the latest potential case of piracy off the coast of Somalia.

Crew members were able to reach the citadel after the duty officer spotted the intruders boarding the ship, according to security company Diaplous.

Security analyst group Ambrey Analytics told TradeWinds the ship was Lila Global’s 170,100-dwt Lila Norfolk (built 2006).