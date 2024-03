Pirates have struck off the coast of Somalia with an apparent hijacking in what some fear could be a game-changing incident for maritime security in the region.

Early reports suggest all 23 crew on board the vessel have been taken hostage following the incident 600 nautical miles (1,111 km), north-east of Mogadishu, Somalia.

Multiple media outlets and shipping market sources have identified the vessel as the 58,000-dwt Abdullah (built 2015), controlled by KSRM Group.